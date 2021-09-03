Leisure Capital Management Invests $229,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ BSTZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.20. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,787. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

