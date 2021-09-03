Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Short Interest Update

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In related news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 51.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,166,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,613,000 after purchasing an additional 48,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $93.67. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

