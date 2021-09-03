LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Sells $124,950.00 in Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $168.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -244.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.14 and a twelve month high of $372.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

