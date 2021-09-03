Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,117,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 8,167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,168.4 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

