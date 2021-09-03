Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,190,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 21,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.36 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. Leslie’s’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,054,233.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

