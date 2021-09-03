LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LG Display in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LPL opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. LG Display has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

