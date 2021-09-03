Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) is Jabodon PT Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Jabodon PT Co. cut its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,595 shares during the period. Lightspeed POS comprises approximately 9.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jabodon PT Co. owned about 0.09% of Lightspeed POS worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 871.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 586,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 289.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

LSPD stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,357. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

