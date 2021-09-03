Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.32. 142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,301. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

