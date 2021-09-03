Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 11.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

