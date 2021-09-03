Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 148,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,262. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

