Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.48. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 53,550 shares traded.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

