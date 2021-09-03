Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.48. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $19.27, with a volume of 53,550 shares changing hands.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 335.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 13.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

