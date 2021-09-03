loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.
In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
