loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.80

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 2254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Get loanDepot alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $1,955,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.