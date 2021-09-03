Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.08. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $6.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $27.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.25 to $28.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $358.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.