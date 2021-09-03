LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $265.30

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 265.30 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 264.20 ($3.45), with a volume of 310081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.80 ($3.42).

Several analysts have commented on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 394.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total value of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.