Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $120.11 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $120.11 million and $32.81 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.73 or 0.00788730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00046842 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.