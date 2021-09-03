Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 65,752 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $418,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

