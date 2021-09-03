Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 154.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after purchasing an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after purchasing an additional 691,739 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,078,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 2,448.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,215,000 after acquiring an additional 391,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $262.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.46. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

