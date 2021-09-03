Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,175 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 66.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 79,203 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million. Equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

