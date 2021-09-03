Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 7,980 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

