Lotto Price Up 14.4% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $34.64 million and approximately $3,136.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.94 or 0.00393752 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 42.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.