LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Trading Up 0.8%

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

About LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)

LSL Property Services Plc engages in the provision of residential property-related services. It operates through the Estate Agency and Related Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services segments. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment provides services related to the sale and letting of residential properties.

