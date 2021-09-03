LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $224.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The company has a market capitalization of $436.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

