LSV Asset Management Has $620,000 Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Hologic by 997.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.75. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.