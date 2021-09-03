LSV Asset Management Has $860,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 89.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,463.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,460.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3,317.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.