LSV Asset Management Invests $481,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSTO opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

