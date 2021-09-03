LSV Asset Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.86% of Pro-Dex worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

