Luceco (LON:LUCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $513.00

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 454 ($5.93), with a volume of 820683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497 ($6.49).

Separately, Numis Securities lowered Luceco to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £762.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 416.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 342.49.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

