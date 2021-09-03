Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 18,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $9.02 on Friday. Lufax has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

