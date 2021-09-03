LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $153.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $386.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.86. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $168.06.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.00.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.