Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 643,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,686,000 after acquiring an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,382,188 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $87,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth $38,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

