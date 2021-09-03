Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 9,422 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

