Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Gobi Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOBI opened at $9.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

