Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 201,019 Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 201,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,385,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,854,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,063,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spring Valley Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

