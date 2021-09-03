Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.