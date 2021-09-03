Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 23,471 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,820 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Shares of APH stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

