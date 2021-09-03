Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE MGY opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 93,336 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

