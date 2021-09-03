Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $414,000 Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,001 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CSM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.46.

