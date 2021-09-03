Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.37. 4,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,352. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

