Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1.75 Million in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 233,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

