Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Invests $1 Million in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $3,857,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,162. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

