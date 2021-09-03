Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS:MJDLF traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

