Major Drilling Group International’s (MDI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

MDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International stock opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. Major Drilling Group International has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$762.36 million and a P/E ratio of 77.50.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Major Drilling Group International will post 0.6376178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

