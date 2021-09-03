Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC remained flat at $$9.92 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,621. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 7.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

