Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$31.15 Average PT from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$531,266.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,998.39. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$47.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$17.58 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

