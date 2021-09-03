Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

