Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) to post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.93. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

