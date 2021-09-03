Markel Corp Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

NYSE CE traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.68. 22,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,136. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $102.55 and a one year high of $171.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

