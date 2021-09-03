Markel Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Markel Corp raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Markel Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,227. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $300.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

