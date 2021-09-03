Markel Corp Raises Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 406,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Markel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Markel Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $116,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $289.94. 3,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,057. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

